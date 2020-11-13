Malawians demand the heads of Zambia`s Orga Family

Zambian group Organized Family has irked Malawians for making vile comments about Scorchers duo Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga on social media.

The Zambians posted a picture of the Chawinga sisters in the company of a mocking caption recently. This follows Malawi`s one nil victory against the neighbors in the Cosafa Womens tournament earlier this week.

“Ati Zambians need answers from our neighbor Malawi. The question is, are these ladies? If you think they are ladies like, if you think they are not comment,” reads the caption

The post which has now been erased on Orga Family`s Facebook page, incited anger from Malawians.

Renowned musician Lawi has also expressed his disappointment with the post.

“I am disappointed to see this kind of behavior. As a country we should not tolerate this behavior. This needs to be removed and even doing so we demand an apology to these young women right away or we will take necessary steps to discipline the culprits,” said Lawi

In response, the singers have said the deleted post does not reflect their views. They argue that it was made by the company which was trusted to manage the page.

“This page wasn’t hacked. We are just facing the consequences of hiring a different company to handle our page which I have fired right now,” reads part of the post.

According to the Zambian musicians, they cannot mock Malawi under any circumstances.

“We are the only Zambian outfit who are currently promoting Malawi musicians, we can’t mock Malawi even on gun point.”