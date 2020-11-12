Two nabbed for printing fake US dollar banknotes

Police at Chileka in Blantyre have arrested two men for printing fake United States dollars and South African Rands.

Chileka police public relations officer Peter Mchiza identified the two suspects as Laston Kalitsililo and Emmanuel Kachotsa who were arrested on 11 November, 2020 at Msikawanjala Trading Centre in Chemusa in the city.

Mchiza said earlier this week police got information that Kalitsilo was possessing banknotes amounting to 800 United States Dollars equivalent to K605,922.08 and 1800 South African Rands equivalent to 87,587.43 which are believed to be fake.

Following the tip-off police, launched investigation which saw Kalitsilo being arrested and he revealed to have printed the money using desktop computers belonging to Emmanuel Kachotsa who does printing business at Msikawanjala trading center in Chemusa.

Police later arrested Kachotsa who as well admitted to have printed the fake money using his computers.

The computers including two printers, one central processing unit (CPU), one monitor and four hard drive disks were confiscated by police to be used as exhibit during prosecution in court.

Mchiza thanked members of the general public for their tireless efforts in tipping police whenever they suspect anything.

Meanwhile, all the suspects are in police custody waiting to appear before the court while the fake counterfeits have been sent to the reserve bank of Malawi for analysis.

Laston Kalitsilo 36, comes from Malata Village, Traditional Authority Makhuwila in Chikwawa District while Emmanuel Kachotsa 40, hails from Msiyamphanje Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza District.