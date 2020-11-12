Tannah dates Tay Grin: hails Nyau King for the love

Comedian Tannah who is popularly known as Mr Broken English has saluted musician Tay Grin for contributing towards his talent.

In his message, Tannah said the Nyau King played a paramount role in his comic career which calls for a clap.

He said Tay introduced him to the big stage having approached him to produce an advert for a major concert which involved South Africa`s Mafikizolo, in 2017.

He added that the award winning artist also accorded him the opportunity to perform live at the happening. According to the Lilongwe based comedian, that was his defining moment.

“This is the day I launched my career. I was later booked to introduce Awilo Longomba on stage at Sand Music Festival 2017 and started getting booked for many events,” he said

The comedian is among the popular comic artists in Malawi. He mostly delivers in poor English, hence the moniker Mr Brocken English.

