MANEPO, women lawyers call off Friday demos

The Malawi Network of Elder Persons’ Organization (MANEPO) and Women Lawyers Association (WLA) have called off demonstrations which they planned to hold on Friday to protest against attacks on elderly persons.

This is according to a press statement released on Thursday, signed by MANEPO director Andrew Kavala and Tadala Chinkwenzule President of WLA.

Last month, the two organizations jointly called for countrywide peaceful demonstrations over rise in cases of brutal killing of elderly in the country by mobs especially on allegation of witchcraft.

However, with only hours to the peaceful match the organizations have withdrawn the plan to hold the demonstrations where they wanted to present a petition to the president so he could amplify safety of elderly in the country.

According to the statement, the decision to postpone the march arrived as several government ministries, departments and agencies have shown interest for a dialogue on the matter.

“The Malawi Network of Order Persons’ Organization (MANEPO) and Women Lawyers Association (WLA) wish to inform the general public that peaceful match which was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice.

“There has been substantive initiatives by some government ministries, departments and agencies in a bid to address the concerns which were raised in the joint statement. To this effect MANEPO and WLA intend to give dialogue a chance in as long as there is no breach of trust on the recommendations made towards ensuring safety of men and women in Malawi,” reads part of the statement.