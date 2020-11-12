Maneb boss Chiunda suspended

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has suspended Executive Director Gerald Axel Chiunda over gross negligence which led to the leakage of the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

According to a letter dated 11th November signed by Vice Chairperson of the Maneb Board Edith Mmela, preliminary investigations into the leakage have revealed that there was gross negligence in the efficient and effective management and conduct of the MSCE examinations specifically in the office of the suspended Executive Director.

Chiunda’s suspension which is with immediate effect will allow the MANEB Board to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

The suspension comes a week after President Lazarus Chakwera gave MANEB board until the end of this month to remove the top management of MANEB and replace it with a new team that will conduct credible examinations.

The Malawi leader also ordered MANEB to re-administer fresh examinations no later than January.

The 2020 MSCE examinations were cancelled last week after three examination papers circulated on social media before students had sat for them.