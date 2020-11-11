Police seize 150 bags of charcoal, arrest three women

Police at Mponela in Dowa on Tuesday impounded a motor vehicle carrying 150 bags of charcoal and arrested three women and the driver for committing offences under the Forestry Act.

The suspects have been identified as Beatrice Biziwiki 37, Pemphero Chilera 34, and Gloria Phiri 42 while the driver is Amos Banda aged 47.

Mponela Police publicist Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the suspects were cornered at Chandiwo village in the area of traditional authority Chakhaza in Dowa after a well-wisher tipped police of a suspicious motor vehicle which was hiding within the village whilst carrying unknown goods.

“Acting on the tip-off it was discovered that the said motor vehicle Fuso Fighter registration number KU5698 was carrying 150 bags of charcoal.

“Immediately the police impounded motor vehicle and arrested the driver including the occupants,” said Lubrino.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of trafficking forest produce contrary to the Forest Act.

Meanwhile, Mponela police have encouraged community members to inform them on any suspicious transaction(s) within their localities.

Beatrice Biziwiki aged 37 hails from Tambala Village, Gloria Phiri 42, comes from Pelete village and the driver Amos Banda 47, comes from Chinsewu village in areas of T/A Kapelula in Kasungu while Pemphero Chilera 34 comes from Chilasa village, T/A Chilooko in Ntchisi.