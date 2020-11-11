ADMARC CEO Jumbe suspended

ADMARC Limited’s Board of directors has suspended Chief Executive Officer Felix Jumbe and two directors.

A memo dated November 11 and signed by chairperson of the board Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi says Director of Finance Harold Mwala and Director of Operation Garnet Gwembere have also been suspended.

The board has since appointed Mrs Dhlelisile Matanda Phiri as acting CEO, Gerald Ganizani as acting Director of Finance and Michael James Mnenula as acting Director of Operations.

Jumbe was appointed acting ADMARC CEO last year during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

His suspension comes months after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) together with its alliance partners came into power.

Jumbe was an executive member of MCP and was also a Member of Parliament for Salima North where he was elected on MCP ticket in 2014.

He was, however, fired from the party in 2016 for criticizing the leadership of party president Lazarus Chakwera who is now the President of Malawi.