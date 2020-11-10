Misinformation: Cannabis Industry’s Worst Ally

We are living in times of change. What once used to be a no perhaps has become a yes nowadays, what used to be tradition could now be seen as old fashioned, what once was a taboo now it’s not, and you probably got the point already. However, the best example for this case of change is the cannabis industry.

Over the past one or two decades, the industry of marijuana has been growing exponentially all around the globe. But, what triggered this change? Well, remember when we said taboos stopped being taboos, that’s practically what has happened with the marijuana industry. When the first countries started decriminalizing the use of medical marijuana, the Netherlands being a pioneer in 1976, not surprised, no one was expecting this would have such an impact on the industry of Miss Mary Jane.

To this day there are more than 45 countries that have approved the legal use of cannabis, of which about four have legalized both the recreational and medical use of this drug. This means that the coast is clear for the cannabis industry and researchers to dive into the huge ocean of opportunities that marijuana comes along with. If you think about it, over the past two decades thousands of products based on cannabis have been released to the market for customers’ use.

In the beginning, it was mostly cannabis oil or pills that were commercialized to the public, most likely for strictly medical purposes. Now, you can find not only a vaster amount of products in the medical category but in the beauty and wellness as well, with marijuana-based shampoos and conditioners, soap, and even skin lotions; or in the gastronomic section, ranging from baked pastries to elaborate gourmet cannabis restaurants.

It’s all a matter of change, the more you talk about something, the more people get used to it and the more open they are then to hearing more. The main problem is that some might not be aware of the status of cannabis legality in their home country, which could lead them to avoid the possible misfortune of getting into trouble. In the United Kingdom, for example, almost half of the population, 46% to be precise, is even unaware that medical cannabis is legal in their home country, half the population! This is most likely because cannabis is still pretty much a taboo subject in some areas, such as on some TV programs and news channels. And what happens when the people who are in control of information and keeping people up to date with the latest news have the power to choose what they will tell and to whom? Misinformation, the truth is hidden. For example, the problem in the UK concerning medical cannabis is that access to it isn’t easy, and the last thing families already struggling with their ill relative need is some more weight to put on their shoulders. Therefore what these families need is to plant their own cannabis seeds in the UK to save themselves the bullet of having to plead the government for their medical marijuana treatments. However some seed bank companies like Fast Buds sell and ship seeds confidentially providing high-quality service and at the same time respect their customers’ privacy.

Another evidence of the need to update the way things work is medical school. How is it possible that if there are already more than 45 countries that have approved the use of medical cannabis, medical schools yet don’t teach the potential mechanisms of cannabinoids and the functioning of the endocannabinoid system? If the world is waving a big green flag then it’s time to make a change.

It’s like keeping a bird in a cage, or a fish in a fishbowl, once you set them free they even grow in size and get to see unlimited things. Well, with marijuana, once the barriers are fully erased, then the cannabis industry will finally be able to make its wave to its maximum potential.