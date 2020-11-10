Chiefs engaged on security

Michael Chiotcha

Mangochi police station on Monday organized an awareness meeting aimed at strengthening the relationship between police and members of the public.

The meeting was held at Traditional Authority Ntonda Headquarters and had the presence of various community leaders (Chiefs) under Traditional Authority Ntonda and community policing forum members.

Speaking during the meeting, Officer In-charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of police, Francis Chisoti addressed issues of security, mob justice, human trafficking, child marriages, school dropouts and protection of people with albinism.

“As leaders you have an important role to play in your communities, we need to work together so that Mangochi should be a crime- free- zone. I urge you to continue working hand in hand with the police and stop taking the law into your hands by killing or injuring suspected criminals,” Chisoti said.

The officer in-charge, further warned that any person under the age of 18 is regarded as a child and it’s everyone’s duty to protect them.

“Those who molest these young girls deserve to be punished so let’s work together fighting the malpractice,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Traditional Authority Ntonda, group village headman Ntonda commended the police for tirelessly working in order to bring peace and sanity in their area. He also stressed on the need to establish a police unit in their area, since they walk a long distance to find a police unit at Chilipa.

He assured the police that his area is implementing the bylaws on girls’ education and child marriages but he cited parents as big challenge towards ending child marriages.

Meanwhile, the police station has assured members of the community continued engagement to security implementations in the district.