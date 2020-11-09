Sports Minister Msungama travels with Flames to Burkina Faso

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama has traveled with the Malawi National Football Team to Burkina Faso but some Malawians have described his inclusion as a waste of resources.

The Flames left for Ouagadougou on Monday morning where they will play Burkina Faso in a 2021 AFCON qualifying match on Thursday. A return match is slated for Monday next week at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The trip to Burkina Faso is the Flames’ first since Msungama was appointed Minister of Sports in the Tonse Alliance Government and the minister has chosen to be part of it.

Some Malawians on Facebook think his inclusion is a waste of resources considering travel and accommodation expenses and possibly allowances.

“He should be in his office working not misusing taxpayers’ money. Then you’ll hear that players didn’t get their game allowances while he the minister is getting paid for wasting our resources. And some silly idiots are supporting this. These are just qualifiers for God sake not finals.,” said San Alex.

While Cleopatra Manvantaras: “This silly idea by minister, expending our taxes on silly trip like this? What impact will it bring? Instead of just motivating them then they’re just squandering our monies.”

Another commenter questioned why the Minister chose not to join the Malawi National Women Football Team which is in South Africa for the Cosafa Cup tournament.

However, some commenters on Facebook argued that the Minister will motivate the players,

“He is going there to observe why we keep losing also act as a motivator to the players. They won’t find it easy to be losing in front of their minister,” said Wazil Mkhize Kazembe.

While Rodgins Mkanda said: “He does not want to be told half cooked stories if they fail or win. He wants to witness fail or win and come out with the really story. not they played well when they have been defeated its good.”