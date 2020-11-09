Nsanje hyena Aniva to sue Malawi Govt

Nsanje hyena Eric Aniva who was sent to prison for sleeping with over a hundred women and girls has said he will drag the government to court over the conviction.

Aniva served a two-year jail term after being arrested in 2016 following an order from the then president Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika’s order came after Aniva told a BBC that he was paid to sleep with more than one hundred women and girls under a cultural practice known as ‘Fisi’. Aniva did not disclose his HIV status to the people he slept with.

Aniva believes that his conviction was wrong because he was practising a culture practice supported by chiefs and the people who hired him. That belief is the basis of his decision to drag government to court.

But Senior Chief Malemia of Nsanje has told the local media that Aniva was involved in harmful cultural practices and his conviction was a step forward in the protection of women and girls from harmful cultural practices.

‘Fisi’ is an outlawed cultural practice where a man is paid to have sex with widows to exorcise evil spirits. The practice is similar to another illegal practice called ‘Kusasa Fumbi’ where a man is hired to sleep with young girls in order to prepare them for marriage.