Limumba: Cashgate suspect dies in Zimbabwe

Cashgate suspect Limumba Karim has died today in a road accident in Zimbabwe.

Limumba who was a businessman escaped Malawi several years ago in the middle of the K2.4 billion cashgate trial where he was one of the money laundering suspects.

The suspect fled to South Africa and government had been talking of plans to extradite him.

In the early hours of today, Limumba was together with 36-year-old Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, commonly known as “Ginimbi” as well as two women in Ginimbi’s Roll Royce.

The women have been identified as Alicia Adams, a model, and a fitness trainer, Michelle.

Ginimbi’s speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames.

Eyewitnesses managed to pull out Ginimbi’s body but the fire burnt the vehicle, also killing the three passengers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people that included Genius Kadungure in a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road.

“Three people were burnt when the vehicle caught fire after it clashed with a Honda Fit head-on as the driver overtook another car near Philadelphia,” said police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi.