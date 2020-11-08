Boy dies after drowning in dam

A 9-year-old boy in Thyolo district has died after he drowned at Conforzi Dam where he went fishing.

Deputy publicist for Thyolo police sergeant Rebecca Kashoti has identified the boy as Devis Makanye from Mbeluko village in the area Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in the district.

Kashoti further said that the incident happened during afternoon hours of November 6 around Conforzi plantation area.

“It is reported that the boy and his friends went fishing at Conforzi Dam and in course of fishing, he dived into the dam and went missing.

“The matter was reported to police who mounted a search and the body was found Saturday whilst floating in the dam with a fractured neck,” said Kashoti.

Police retrieved the body and took it to Thyolo District Hospital where postmortem conducted revealed that death was caused due to severe cervical spine injury secondary to severe head injury.

According to police, no foul play has been suspected.