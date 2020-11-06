TNM CEO resigns

TNM Chief Executive Officer Michiel Buitelaar has quit the role after 19 months in charge at the mobile company.

In a message to TNM employees, Buitelaar, who is from Netherlands and joined TNM as CEO in April last year, said his decision to step down is due to personal reasons.

“I’m stepping down as CEO. I thoroughly enjoyed my position and working with you,” he said.

He added: “Although times are not easy, I’m confident that management and board will navigate TNM through them. Showing Malawi that TNM is the tech company to be proud of. I’m proud to have been part of it.”

In a statement, TNM which is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange said Buitelaar has left the role following a mutual agreement between the two parties.

“The Board expresses its appreciation to Mr Buitelaar for his efforts and contribution during the time he served the Company and wishes him success,” TNM company secretary Christina Mwanza said.

Meanwhile, the mobile service provider has appointed Mr Arnold M’bwana, the current Chief Finance Officer, as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

M’bwana will serve in the acting position until the position of CEO is substantively filled.