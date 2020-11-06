Mob kills suspected criminal in Mangochi

A mob in Mangochi has killed a man who was caught red-handed in a house attempting to steal items.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred on Wednesday at M’balula Trading Centre.

Daudi added that preliminary investigations by police showed that on the stated date the suspected thief broke into a house of Abiti Yelofani 48 but was seen before stealing anything and the owner of the house shouted for help.

“The suspect was apprehended by the angry mob who assaulted him heavily using wooden sticks before dumping him in the Bakili Muluzi Highway,” he said.

The Police rushed to the scene and took him to Mangochi district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival after he sustained severe head injuries and multiple wounds on his body.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital showed that he died due to loss of body secondary to difficulties in breathing.

The deceased is believed to be between 25-30 years of age, he is short, medium and light in complexion.

Meanwhile Police is appealing to the public to contact the nearest police or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary for identification of the deceased.

The law enforcers have, however, warned the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands as mob justice is not only illegal but also jeopardizes investigation of crimes.