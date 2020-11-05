CRFA suspends elections following ACB directive

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has announced the suspension of the Elective General Assembly slated for 14th November, 2020 due to an order from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In a letter dated 4 November and addressed to all district committee, the association’s Chiwiluwilu Harawa said the suspension will pave way for ACB to investigate irregularities in nomination of candidates for the elections.

“We regret to inform you that we are not holding our EGM as above indicated following restriction order for ACB dated today.

“They are saying they are carrying out investigation on alleged malpractices committed on the process of nominating candidates by affiliates, they will advise the way forward in the due course,” part of the letter.

On Wednesday the ACB wrote the Central Region Football Association, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Sports council that the Bureau will conduct an investigation into illegal practice during the nominations of candidates and ordered CRFA not to conduct EGM without the Bureau’s clear order.

North, Central and Southern Region Football Associations were expected to hold Elective General Assemblies from 14th and 15th November 2020.