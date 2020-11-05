Chakwera wants NOCMA acting CEO removed for being DPP supporter

President Lazarus Chakwera says National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Helen Buluma should be removed within two weeks because she is a known operative of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chakwera made the remarks Thursday during a national address at Kamuzu Palace where he spoke about clearing the rubble.

He said the he appointed a new board at NOCMA and the board used its powers to suspend CEO Gift Dulla over abuse of office.

Chakwera commended the action taken by the NOCMA board but noted that there are concerns from Malawians over the appointment of Deputy CEO Buluma as acting NOCMA CEO because she is a known DPP operative.

The Malawi leader said the outcry from Malawians is not without merit and he supports Malawians’ right to express concerns over the company’s management.

“Malawians across the country have raised a loud outcry over the board’s decision to appoint the Deputy CEO as the Acting CEO, on account of the fact that the person in question is a known operative of the Democratic Progressive Party.

“This outcry is not without merit, and since NOCMA in its entirety belongs to you, the Malawian people, I support your right to express concern over its running.

“For this reason, as your servant, I have directed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who chairs the board of NOCMA, to address this anomaly within two weeks, and I am confident that this will be done,” he said.

He also told parastatal boards that it is their duty to remove office bearers who have been abusing their public position either to advance personal interests or the interests of a political party.

Buluma the NOCMA acting CEO was DPP’s parliamentary candidate in Nsanje South West where she lost in the 2019 elections. She was later appointed as NOCMA deputy CEO during the Peter Mutharika administration.