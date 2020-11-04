Judgement Day: Is Bushiri coming home?

Shepherd Bushiri, a self-proclaimed Prophet, will this morning know whether he will be released on bail or not.

Bushiri has been unable to predict his fate and was, at one point, visibly shocked during his bail hearing when the Magistrate presiding over his case rolled over the hearing from Friday last week to Monday this week.

The Major 1 of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader was arrested on 20 October 2020 together with his wife for fraud and money laundering K5 billion (R102 million).

The couple is currently being held at the infamous Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

Ironically, Bushiri had made a prophecy that 2020 would be a great year just for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to lockdown the whole world.

He said he had walked through October all the way to December just to be shocked with his own arrest.

Will Magistrate Thandi Theledi release him on bail? This is the prophet that even Prophet Bushiri does not have an answer to.

We will, together with the controversial pastor, know of his fate at 10:00am this morning at the Pretoria Magistrate Court.

The thriller continues this morning like a midweek service at ECG.

