CFT members fight in Karonga

Citizens Transformation Movement (CFT) members were engaged in a fight on Tuesday in Karonga, leading to the arrest of some members.

This happened just a week after the CFT breakaway group condemned Commander In-Chief of CFT Timothy Mtambo for supporting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the Karonga Central by-election.

According to Petros Mtafya who is the organizing secretary for the movement in the district, he saw a group of people surrounding them at Kang’oma lodge where CFT members had a get together party.

“We didn’t know their agendas of following us where we were and surrounding us. We only saw one of them setting a blow to our colleague and tearing a CFT T-shirt which our friend wore,” complained Mtafya.

Chimwemwe Maunde who coordinates for CFT in the district was seen with Mtambo’s bodyguards at the scene.

But when she was contacted to comment why she was there with Mtambo’s bodyguards, she said she was not ready to talk to the media.

So far, police have arrested two people in connection to fracas.