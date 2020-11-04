Breaking: Bushiri released on bail

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been released on bail in his fraud and money laundering of K5 billion (R102 million). He has been bailed together with his wife and alleged partner-in-crime, Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

The couple, having spent 14 nights in custody at the infamous Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, has been ordered to pay total of about K20 million, each paying half of the amount.

The two have also been barred from travelling outside South Africa.

The flamboyant prophet who has previously fought rape charges has been barred from making any threatening statement during his church session.

The hearing of the fraud and money laundering will continue this coming Friday, the 6th of November 2020.

Bushiri was arrested on 20 October this year for fraud and money laundering. He is also facing a different charge of money laundering K0.8 billion having been arrested in February last year. Their first case has been adjourned to mid next year.

The case continues.