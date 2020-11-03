Where is Bushiri Sleeping? Details revealed

One of the many children of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has claimed that he postponed his funeral to focus on the recent fraud and money laundering trial of his father.

Bushiri, affectionately called Major 1, is currently in custody expecting judgement on his bail application tomorrow by which he will have spent 14 days in jail at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader faces accusation of fraud and money laundering about K5 billion (R102 million). He faces these accusations together with his wife.

The couple also face a separate fraud, theft and money laundering of K0.8 billion which will go on trial next year.

Bushiri maintains his innocence in both cases.

While he is on bail on his first case, the state is opposing his bail application saying the controversial has a heightened motivation to avoid standing trial in the K5 billion fraud and money laundering case.

Meanwhile, hundreds of ECG congregants who regard Bushiri as their spiritual father have been standing in solidarity with the first couple at ECG.

“Papa I postponed my funeral just to focus on your trial all the way from aquafresh” wrote Thabiso Scott on a post shared on Bushiri’s official Facebook page.

The initial post read:

“Greetings Sons, Daughters, Partners as well as Followers of the PSBM!

Please be reminded that we are praying for angelic intervention in this season. In your prayers, therefore, especially today, make sure you invoke Angel Michael to protect and guard our spiritual parents as they prepare to appear before Pretoria Magistrate Court this Wednesday from 8:30 am (CAT).

Your unwavering solidarity is our only weapon. God bless you. If you will be coming to the Court, be reminded to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations.

Let’s keep on standing with our leaders!”

The post generated both positive and negative feedback.

Whisper Muchineripi asked why Bushiri did not use his anointing oil that he sells to his followers with a promise of miracles.

“Awkward moment when you want lawyers instead of your anointing ‘cooking’ oil”, posed Muchineripi.

“Maybe The problem is u calling God of major 1 that’s why ur answers are taking forever coz nobody knows the God he is worshiping except him Maybe his God is too weak for this COME BEAT ME M IN GABORONE BOTSWANA PASSING STATE HOUSE NOW ” reasoned Botho Makubate.

Several others who regard Bushiri as their spiritual father stood in solidarity with the controversial prophet and his wife.

“No matter what they do, papa is still papa. Nothing shall separate us from the love we have for papa. ANGELS WILL SURELY INTERVENE”, wrote Asiedu Yeboah Isaac in solidarity.

The spiritual children believe South Africa is persecuting their Papa and have been demanding for his immediate release.

Where is Bushiri Sleeping?

Major 1 has been accommodated at the Pretoria Central Prison which was renamed as Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area by former President Jacob Zuma on 13 April 2013.

The prison is sometimes referred to as Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services or Kgosi Correctional Centre. It is a large prison in central Pretoria.

During the apartheid years, the huge complex was often known as “Pretoria Central” and served as the official site of capital punishment in South Africa during that era. Condemned prisoners were held in a section of the prison called “The Pot”. At one time, the prison gallows could hang up to seven people at a time.

Currently, the complex comprises six correctional centres, including the notorious C Max, Pretoria Local Prison, and a women’s prison.

The new name is the same as the street name, with both now bearing the name of Kgosi Mampuru, a 19th-century local chief who resisted colonial rule and was subsequently hanged in 1883.

Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services is operated by the South African Department of Correctional Services.

Judgement on the bail will be delivered at 10:00 Am at the Pretoria Magistrate Court.