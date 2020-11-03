Six G4S guards arrested for stealing items worth K32m

Police at Mponela in Dowa have arrested six G4S security guards at United Purpose for allegedly stealing materials worth 32 million Kwacha.

The guards have been identified as Dickson Bright 31 of Changa Village, (2) Alick Walazi 31 of Chimaminga Village, (3) Kennedy Kamwendo 28 of Njoka Village from T/A Dzoole, (4) Gift Dzuwa 31 of Tepeka village, T/A Mponela (5) David Chibwe 38 of Katambo Village, T/A Mkukula all from Dowa district and Vincent Malala 26 of Chikwawe village, T/A Chilooko in Ntchisi.

Mponela police publicist Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the six suspects were all arrested towards the week ending of October 31 2020 following revelations from an audit conducted by the organization at its Mponela Office where the guards were purportedly working.

“Juliet Sphiwe Kawamba an internal auditor told Mponela Police Station that the organization conducted the stock taking on October 21 2020.

“The audit report disclosed that materials meant to be used for drilling boreholes worth K32, 611, 550 were missing. Among the stolen items include cement, pump rods, pump heads, handles and pedestals,” said Lubrino.

This development prompted the United Purpose Organization to report the matter to police.

The arrest of the security guards was a result of investigations which implicated them to have a hand in the intrusion of a warehouse where the materials were being kept.

“Revelations show that the suspects have been breaking into the warehouse several times to steal the materials,” added Lubrino.

Meanwhile, investigations are still on as more arrests are likely to follow.

The guards will appear before court to jointly answer a case of breaking into building and committing a felony therein which is contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code once investigations are over.