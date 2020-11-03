Nsakakuona names Cosafa provisional squad

Malawi U17 Men’s National Team Coach Decklerk Nsakakuona has named a 44-member provisional squad to go into camp on Wednesday in preparation for the 2020 Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for South Africa later this month.

Nsakakuona has picked most of the players from the 2019-20 FIFA/FAM U16 Regional Leagues teams and the squad will be camping at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Kamuzu Barracks Coach Ted Kalinda and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves Coach Enos Chatama have been named Nsakakuwona’s assistants while Hethwin Nkumbaleza is the goalkeeper trainer. Mike Banda is the team manager while Isaac Kapyepye and Chimwemwe Nkhoma are the team’s fitness trainer and physiotherapist respectively.

The 2020 Cosafa Youth Championship will be held in Port Elizabeth between 19-29 November.

The Junior Flames are in group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Botswana and Comoros.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Wellos Mbiri (Thyolo U16) Twina Pathengo (Mwanza U16) Felix Banda (Chisomo Academy) Justice Mhone (Nkhatabay Central U16) Hamid Msopa (Walter Nyamilandu Academy)

Defenders

Pilirani Issa (Dedza U16) Innocent Sikwese (Dedza U16) Wilnerd Lundu (MZIMBA South U16) Cliff Mbewe (Mzimba North U16) Isaac Kayambe (Mpira Academy McDonald Chiwanda (Ascent Academy) Mphatso Kayira (Mzuzu City U16) Paul Bwanali (Mzuzu City U16) James Makalani (Nkhatatbay Central U16) Yankho Chitembeya (Chisomo Academy)

Midfielders

Edward Phiri (Chisomo Academy) Patrick Ngoma (Chisomo Academy) Everton Mponda (Neno U16) Blessings Thuluwe (Balaka U16) Pearson Sambani (Balaka U16) Right James (Chiradzulu U16) Junior Kasambala (Phalombe U16) Prince Minandi (Zomba Urban U16) Limbani Nyondo (Chitipa U16) Calisto Kandiado (Blantyre Urban U16) Precious Chamangwana (Blantyre Urban U16) Chikondi Chimaponda (Ascent Academy) James Chomba (Blantyre Urban U16) Saul Gondwe (Baka City) Steve Banda (Ekas Freight)

Strikers

Hope Makumba (Machinga U16) Future Duwe (Balaka U16) Islam Meyiwa (Mangochi U16) Islam Mussa (Mangochi U16) Chinsinsi Mussa (Phalombe U16) Yasin Ntulutsa (Ntcheu U16) Rashid Chilomo (Ascent Academy) Enock Dumuza (Mpira Academy) Said Hussein (Mzimba North U16) Luke Chipondeni (Mulanje U16) Chifundo Phasi (Blantyre Urban U16) Samson Zakeyu (Blantyre Urban U16) Timothy Nyasulu (Nkhatabay Central U16) Kelvin Mwale (Nkhotakota U16)

Technical Panel

Deklerk Nsakakuona (Head Coach) Ted Kalinda (Assistant Coach) Enos Chatama (Assistant Coach) Hethwin Nkumbaleza (Goalkeeper Coach) Mike Banda (Team Manager) Isaac Kapyepye (Fitness Trainer) Victor Jobo (Team Doctor) Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Physiotherapist)

Source: Football Association of Malawi