29 buses with Malawian returnees arrive

Twenty-nine buses carrying 1,537 self-repatriated Malawians have arrived in the country through the Mwanza border.

Confirming the development was Mwanza border public relations officer Sub-Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said that the buses arrived at the facility on Sunday, 1st November at around 11PM.

Sub-Inspector Zulu further said upon arrival of the buses, all key border agencies were busy with all border clearing processes.

He added that as a precaution in the wake of novel coronavirus disease, all new measures that were devised through consultations with various stakeholders are being adhered to as a way not to import and spread the deadly disease into the country.

Clearing of self-repatriated Malawian returnees at Mwanza border started late May 2020 amid lock down measures that were implemented in South Africa on 23rd March, 2020.

The formation has so far cleared over 10,000 self-repatriated Malawian returnees whom amongst them were stranded in the foreign country due to pandemic.