Man gets 8 years in jail for raping 14-year-old girl

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced 21-year-old Wailo Akimu to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for dragging a 14-year-old girl into a bush and raping her.

During court proceedings, Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda told the court that, on the evening of March 8, 2020, the victim met the convict on her way home from Chilipa market.

The convict grabbed and dragged the victim to a nearby bush and raping her 3 times. He used his hands to cover her mouth so she couldn’t scream.

Banda added that the victim was found the next morning after gaining consciousness and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The matter was reported at Chilipa Police Unit where medical report form was issued and the results from Chilipa Health Centre confirmed the defilement.

Appearing in court, Akimu pleaded not guilty and the state paraded three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Akimu asked for court’s leniency stating that he is too young to go to prison but the state quashed his plea, arguing such cases are on the increase despite government and stakeholders relentlessly working towards uplifting rights of the girl child.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and sentenced him to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour to serve as a lesson to him and other would-be offenders.

Wailo Akimu (21) hails from Bwanali 2 Village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.