Senior Chief Mtwalo accused of beating police officer

Senior Chief Mtwalo surrendered himself at Mzuzu Police on Wednesday after allegedly beating a Police officer.

Mzuzu Police Public relations officer Paul Tembo confirmed the development.

“Yes Mzuzu Police is keeping in custody Senior Chief Mtwalo of Mzimba who allegedly beat up a senior police officer from his area,” said Tembo.

A source at the police said Senior Chief Mtwalo handed himself to the police this evening after he was summoned.

Mtwalo was questioned by senior officers at the station but was not released.