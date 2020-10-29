Chakwera to attend Chilima’s lecture after cancelling State House cocktail

President Lazarus Chakwera will attend Vice President Saulos Chilima’s public lecture on Friday after the president cancelled a State House cocktail which clashed with the public lecture.

The Public Lecture titled “The Mindset Change” will be held at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda, the President is expected to arrive at the BICC at 6 O’clock in the evening.

The convener of the public lecture is Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, Associate Professor of Public Administration at Chancellor College.

During the event, Chilima will also respond to questions from members of the audience.

The plan to hold the public lecture was announced a few weeks ago.

However, on Wednesday it was revealed that State House will hold a cocktail at 6PM on October 30, the same time as Chilima’s public lecture.

State House Head of Marketing Martha Chikuni said the cocktail is held every last Friday of a month hence was not organised deliberately to clash with the lecture.

But Malawians on social media argued that the State House event was being publicised for the first time to undermine Chilima’s event.