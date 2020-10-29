CFT members accuse Mtambo of inciting violence

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) Movement Karonga chapter has accused Minister of Civic Education and National Unity who is also the commander in chief of CFT, Timothy Mtambo, of inciting violence by using hate speech during his campaign tours in Karonga Central constituency.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday in Karonga, vice chairperson for the grouping in the district Henry Kumwenda said the remarks by Mtambo at MCP rallies in the district are bringing more confusions amongst members of the constituency as well as CFT members.

On Saturday and Sunday, Mtambo drummed up support for Leonard Mwalwanda who is standing on Malawi Congress Party ticket in the forthcoming by elections slated next month.

Mtambo told a gathering at Lughali on Saturday that president Dr Lazarus Chakwera does not want Mwenifumbo to win the by-election because the president regards the UTM candidate as a violent person.

According to Kumwenda, Mtambo’s remarks at MCP rallies are retrogressive in nature and wondered why he is always attacking UTM leaders including Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

“We want to advise Mtambo to stick to the Tonse Alliance philosophy. He should not mislead people here that MCP is the only party in government,” Kumwenda said.

He added that they will make sure that CFT objectives and identity are maintained. He also added that Mtambo’s actions need to be checked by the grouping itself.

Meanwhile, Mwenifumbo’s strategist Kaitano Simwaka has urged UTM members to continue with issue based campaign and not backfiring.