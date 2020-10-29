Airtel donates K6.4m to 2 Wheels 2 school Project

Airtel Malawi has this week handed over a cheque worth K6. 4 million to 2 Wheels 2 School Project which is aimed at supporting 100 needy secondary school students.

According to Airtel Malawi Zonal Business Manager Kondwani Mkandawire who was speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Airtel believes in supporting the education sector claiming it is a key driver towards the country’s development.

Mkandawire said their institution believes that needy secondary students requires a lot of necessities which include school fees hence the donation which will be paid for school fees for the needy students.

The Zonal Business Manager further added that as a caring institution they will always make sure that no stone is left unturned to making sure that needy students receives assistance they deserve.

“The donation that we are making today will go towards supporting 100 needy students unable to pay school fees in secondary schools. We are also providing note books, school bags and bicycles to those who have to travel long distances to get to school in order to ease their mobility.

“As Airtel we remain focused on the Nation having students access quality education besides having our two adopted primary schools in Salima and Nsanje which we continue to support with infrastructure and teaching and learning resources,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of 2 Wheels 2 school Project, Stewart Kambewa hailed Airtel Malawi for what he described as timely donation claiming Airtel is the only institution which responded so quickly upon being approached for assistance.

Kambewa added that though the project has reached its target of supporting 100 students, as planned, they will still hike Mulanje mountain to fulfil the pledge which he and his colleagues made to needy secondary school students.

“We encourage other organisations who would like to make a positive impact in someone’s life, like what Airtel Malawi has done today.

“The bicycles and repairs will be targeting students who walk long distances to school, while the tuition fees will apply to both bicycle beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries,” Kambewa further added. he said.

During the challenge, Stewart will be supported by team mates Colby Mughogho, Chinga Miteche, David Juma and Violet Mzembe in the mountains and Blantyre Cycling Club on the road.

2 Wheels 2 School project is a long-term project which focuses on the mobility and financial constraints faced by secondary school students in rural areas across Malawi in accessing educational facilities by providing them with bicycles, including repairs, notebooks, school bags and tuition fees.

The project aims at improving secondary school access, helping students excel in their studies and complete school successfully, and in the long run, reduce the dropout rate.