Woman dies in road accident in Nkhatabay

A 46-year-old woman has died after a motor vehicle she was traveling in overturned at Vizara in Nkhatabay.

Five other people suffered injuries during the road accident.

Police spokesperson the district Police Publicist Kondwani James said the driver Gracious Munthali aged 25 was in the afternoon of October 25, 2020 driving a motor vehicle registration number BU 8541 Toyota Gaiah from Chintheche heading Nkhatabay boma direction with five passengers on board.

Due to high speed, as he was approaching Vizara, he lost control of the vehicle and it eventually overturned and rolled once.

The driver and all passengers suffered injuries following the impact.

One of the passengers identified as Lizzie Kaunda died whilst being treated at Nkhatabay District Hospital. Kaunda lost blood and sustained head injuries.

She hailed from Ching’anya Village T/A Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.

Five other people sustained injuries. Three were admitted at Nkhata Bay District Hospital while two were treated as outpatients.

Police in the district have since advised road user to avoid violating traffic rules in order to prevent such accidents.