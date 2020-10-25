North based Super League players, officials tested for Coronavirus

In readiness for the resumption of football in Malawi, Super League players and officials in the Northern Region have been tested for Coronavirus.

Sulom executive member Henry Banda who was monitoring the test on Thursday said the body will make sure each and everyone involved in football get tested before the resumption of the game.

“Football Association said that no team should participate and start training without testing and having results for COVID-19, each and every player, officials and officiating panel are supposed to be tested,” said Banda.

He added that all prevention measures will be followed when football resumes.

In his remarks, Northern Region referees General secretary Clemence Kanduku said 40 referees from the region got tested.

Assistant team manager for Moyale Barracks Ulemu Banda said though some of the club’s players are not around due to work, they will get tested before joining the squad.

On Thursday, 40 referees from the region and players from Moyale Barracks, Mzuzu Warriors and Ekwendeni Hammers were tested. Players for Karonga and Chitipa United were tested on Friday.