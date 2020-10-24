Epileptic man drowns in Mponela

A 25-year-old epileptic man identified as Positani Khwane has died after drowning at Kang’oma stream in Mponela.

The incident occurred on October 20, 2020 during the day time at Mtengo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.

Mponela Police deputy publicist Macpatson Msadala said that Positani was suffering from epilepsy and on this fateful day, at around 11:00 hours, he went to the stream alone to take a bath.

“He did not go back home and later he was found floating in the said stream. The matter was reported to Mbingwa Police Unit where upon receipt of the information, officers accompanied by a medical personnel from Mbingwa Health Centre rushed to the scene,” said Msadala.

However, postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

The deceased hailed from Mtengo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.