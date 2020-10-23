Parliament approves K2 billion loan for Lilongwe water project

Members of Parliament on Thursday authorized government to borrow K2 billion for Lilongwe Water Supply and Sanitation project.

The parliamentarians passed the loan authorization for European Investment Bank (Additional Financing for Treatment Works III Project) Loan Authorization Bill.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Felix Mlusu said the objective of the project is to secure water supply for Lilongwe City and increase access to reliable and quality water and sanitation services for the residents of the city.

Speaking on behalf of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Member of Parliament for Balaka Central East Chifundo Makande said Lilongwe was once hit by Cholera for 14 days due to lack of safe water.

Makande noted that as the country is approaching rainy season, which is also Cholera season, there is a need to speed up the project to protect people from the pandemic.

United Democratic Front (UDF) said issues of water mixing up with sewage in the city should be prevented as they put health of people at risk.

The August House on Thursday also passed other bills including K18.9 Billion African Development Fund (Covid-19 Response Support) Loan (Authorization) bill, K63.6 Billion International Development Association (Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship Scaling Project) Loan (Authorization) bill and K75 Billion International Development Association (Governance to Enable Service Delivery Project) Authorization bill.