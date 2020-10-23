Nsanje school transport raises eyebrows, cyclist arrested

Police in Nsanje have arrested a bicycle taxi operator (wa Kabaza) after he was captured carrying at least eight children on his bicycle.

The bicycle operator was transporting nursery school children at Sorijin in the district and he loaded about eight of them on his bicycle, thus putting the children’s lives at risk.

In a video that has gone viral, the bicycle rider told Nsanje chief education officer Grace Mulima that it is his routine to transport young children on his bicycle taxi to the yet to be identified nursery school.

Speaking to Malawi24, Elita Chimenya a nursery school tutor at Chisomo Kids in Kawale 1, Lilongwe said the practise is worrisome as it exposes the innocent children to death if slightly mistake happens on the road.

“You cannot do that to your little ones, it is dangerous. Parental care starts when you are assured of the safety of the child,” she said.

Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF) communication officer Haward Mlozi said loading children on a bicycle the way the Nsanje operator did defeats the initial purpose of sending the children to school.

“Parents have to comply with traffic laws of the country, you cannot transport young child on the bicycle. Possibilities of uncertainties are too high,” he said.