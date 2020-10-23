Mutharika pledges support for Chakwera

Former President Peter Mutharika says he will give President Lazarus Chakwera all the support to develop Malawi.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Mutharika said he wishes Chakwera well for the benefit of the country.

He noted that the new government has been running the country for a short period of time and the leaders are still getting themselves together.

“I don’t want to put obstacles in the way of the new president, I want to give him a chance to run this country. He won the elections to run this country and use his policies o for the benefit of this country,” said Mutharika.

He added that being president is a difficult job because the president deals with a lot of people.

On his administration, Mutharika said sometimes he made mistakes but the decisions he made were in the interests of the country.

He, however, said that he enjoyed the six years during which he was president and he thinks his administration did its best.

He noted that his government stabilized the economy and implemented various infrastructure projects across the country.

According to Mutharika, his administration had plans to implement several projects including construction of international airport and hotel in Mangochi and an overpass in Blantyre.

“I a m hoping that my successors will continue for the benefit of this country,” said Mutharika.

Asked if he has spoken to President Chakwera since the June elections, Mutharika said it is a private matter but he will talks about it in future.