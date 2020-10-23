Malawians want amended taxation bill assented soon

Malawians want President Lazarus Chakwera to assent to the taxation amendment bill sooner than later so that they can start enjoying its fruits this month.

On Monday, parliament passed the act which will see the tax-free band increased to K100, 000 from K45, 000, much to the delight of Malawians.

According to Capital Hill, the act is expected to be effective this month. However, that will depend on how soon the President will assent to the act.

Meanwhile, the popular word in the streets is, “sign the act Mr President!” The social media has also accommodated comments on that subject.

“Those close to the president please advise him to do this as soon as possible before the month ends,” reads part of Kho Mwamzy comment.

Nanlala Colins` commented, “We don’t need delaying tactics at this moment. Mr President please sign the bill first thing tomorrow morning (last Tuesday morning).”

Mirriam Gondwe also commented, “Let him sign tomorrow (last Tuesday). Tatopa mkudikira ife (we are tired of waiting).

A majority of employed Malawians get meagre payments. As such, an increase in the tax free band will have a positive impact on their earnings.