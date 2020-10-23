I am ready to resign as DPP president – Mutharika

Former Malawi leader, Peter Mutharika, says he is ready to step down as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president but it will be irresponsible to resign now.

Mutharika made the remarks at a press conference held at his in Mangochi on Friday.

The former Malawi leader said he needs more time to assist in rebuilding the party before he hands over the leadership to another person.

“I am not clinging to the presidency; I am ready to resign but if I do so now it will be responsible. I will resign when the candidates for the party’s president are ready,” said Mutharika.

According to Mutharika, the party’s functional review committee will present its report on October 31 and the DPP Central Council will study the recommendations of the committee.

If the council endorses the report, a convention will be held to elect a new DPP president who will eventually vie for the country’s presidency.

Mutharika said he will give support to the DPP candidate who will win in fair elections at the convention.

“But anyone who wants to take over the party in order to sell it somewhere else will not have my support,” said Mutharika.

There have been wrangles in the DPP since Mutharika lost the June 23 Presidential Elections as senior party leaders are fighting for the role of Leader of Opposition.

Mutharika appointed Nsanje Central Legislator Francis Kasaila for the position but DPP vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa who is the current Leader of Opposition claims that Mutharika initially appointed him and that he has the support of DPP Members of Parliament.