Greeeeeeeeeeat Weekend for Bushiri: Major 1 to spend weekend in custody

This weekend is gonna be “a greeeeeeeeeeat weekend” for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri as the couple will spend their weekend in custody following the postponed of their bail hearing to Monday 26 October.

Bushiri faces charges of fraud and money laundering about K5 billion in South Africa.

Major 1 faces the accusations together with his wife, Mary Bushiri.

Following today’s postponement, the couple to remain at the Kgoshi Mamapuru Correctional Centre.

The couple are co-accused together with Landiwe Ntlokwana, a self-employed financial consultant who had previously volunteered at ECG.

In his bail application, the Malawian born prophet told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

The hearing was postponed to Monday for the state to argue its case in the bail application.

#Bushiri attorney Van den Heever is making a case for formal bail application following the magistrate's decision to grant the couple leave to apply for bail. pic.twitter.com/IYM5vPFMDQ — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) October 23, 2020