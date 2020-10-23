Cyclist killed in road accident

A man aged 29 died on Thursday after being hit by a truck at Nkhunga in Nkhotakota.

The victim has been identified as Steve Phiri.

According to a Police report Nkhunga Police publicist Sergeant Thandiwe Maseko Mshanga, the accident occurred at Nkhunga along Dwangwa – Nkhatabay M5 road.

Mshanga said the victim was cycling from the direction of Dwangwa trading center heading to Nkhunga market.

Upon arrival at Nkhunga cemetery, he was hit by a trailer of motor vehicle registration number BP957/MN6141 Freightliner driven by Buthelezi Nacho aged 30, from Matale village, T/A Phambala, Ntcheu.

“Following the impact, Phiri sustained severe head injuries and died on spot,” Mshanga said.

The deceased hailed from Mkadalira village, T/A Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.

Meanwhile, the driver has been detained at Nkhunga Police Station as further investigations are still underway.