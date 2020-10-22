Thugs exhume remains of person with albinism: Body parts missing

Thugs in Ntcheu have exhumed the remains of a woman with albinism and some of her body parts are missing.

Ntcheu Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu said the woman with albinism is Edna Zakaria who died last year while working as a magistrate at Mulunguzi court in Zomba.

Her brother Mernard Zakaria told the local media that they found the coffin out of the grave with only the head inside the coffin.

“We went back to the grave only to find the head of our beloved with the other body parts removed when we thought she was resting in peace,” he said.

He described the incident as disheartening and mental torture of highest level. “Think about us, think about her 9-year-old daughter,” said Zakaria.

Chigalu said investigations are underway to pin down the culprits.

The President of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi, Ian Simbota, said the resurfacing of the cases is “heart breaking.”

Attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism are common in Malawi. Over the past six years, more than 21 people with albinism have been killed in Malawi.