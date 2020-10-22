St Luke’s hospital opens operating theatre, modern mortuary

By Synd Kalimbuka

As one way of enhancing health service delivery in the Anglican diocese of Upper Shire health systems, the diocese has constructed a K114 Million operating theatre and a K35 Million mortuary St Luke’s hospital.

Speaking during official opening of the two structures on Wednesday, Bishop Brighton Vitta Malasa of the diocese assured government that his diocese will continue complementing efforts to ensure quality health service delivery in all its health facilities.

“The operating theatre and the mortuary will really assist in provision of modern and up to date health services to the Malawian people.

“We are geared to complement government efforts to ensure good service delivery in health sector,” said Malasa.

Malasa applauded government for the good support which is provided to its health facilities.

“Our working relationship with government especially District Health Offices (DHO)s and District Commissioners (DC)s is good making the service delivery simple through the policy directions provided,” he added.

Chief Hospital Administrator in the diocese Winasi David Boma said the diocese is planning to turn St Luke’s college of nursing into a university.

“We want to become a university where we will be able to expand and producing degree graduates in future,” said Boma.

He said the introduction of new course at the college is a sign that the diocese will shortly manage to fulfill its vision of turning into a university.

The diocese has 8 health facilities in Zomba, Mangochi, Neno, Machinga and Balaka. St Luke’s hospital assist a population of over 56, 000 people in Zomba and Machinga districts.

The hospital started provision of health services way back in 1964, the same year in which Malawi become independent.