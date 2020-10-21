Super League teams return for pre-season

With less than a month to go until the 2020/21 season kicks off, Super League clubs have returned to training to begin their preparations.

After spending seven months out of action due to the Coronavirus pandemic, clubs returned to their training bases with strict guidelines for Covid-19.

2019 TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets traveled to Mangochi for part of their preparations and head coach Kalisto Pasuwa was quick to bemoan lack of enough time for pre-season training ahead of the new season.

“We are remaining with four weeks to the new season and that’s very minimal in relation with the time that we needed. We should have been given six weeks or more for the players to be ready after such a lengthy period without playing football. That’s the reason why we came up with the intensive program to overload the players while also trying to manage their recovery and diets aspects of it,” he told Bullets media.

Rivals Be Forward Wanderers started their preparations on Monday with physical training being prioritized as players have been out of action for too long.

Having survived the relegation from the top flight in their first season, Ntopwa FC also started work on their fitness ahead of their second season in the top flight league.

At Area 47, Silver Strikers were the first side to return to the training base as they started their preparations on Saturday.

Kamuzu Barracks, MAFCO FC, Blue Eagles and Civil Service United all returning to the training grounds ahead of the new season.

In the Northern Region, some teams have also started their preparations whilst others are waiting for Covid-19 results on their players.

The 2020/21 season will begin in November due to the pandemic which forced football administrators to cancel the season in March.

The new season will begin with the Charity Shield on 21st November with the Super League kicking off a week later.