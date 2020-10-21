MRA collects over K4.65 billion through voluntary compliance window

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says it has managed to collect about K4.65 billion during the voluntary compliance window the revenue body opened in April this year.

The window is expected to be closed on 31 October, 2020.

Briefing journalists on Monday at Msonkho house in Blantyre, MRA head of corporate affairs Steven Kapoloma said the revenue body has received over 1,176 applications from taxpayers seeking waivers on penalties and interests in order to settle their tax arrears.

Kapoloma further said the revenue body is projecting to collect over K13 billion kwacha once it approves all the applications it has received. MRA has currently managed to process only 180 applications.

“We are excited to see that over 1,176 tax payers in the country participated in the voluntary compliance window and out of these we managed to process about 180 applications. We therefore encourage business operators in the country to utilize the voluntary window before it closes this month end as it offers relief to their businesses,” said Kapoloma.

The Malawi Revenue Authority opened the voluntary compliance window in early April as a means of cushioning businesses in the country from the effects of Corona virus pandemic.

The Authority first introduced the voluntary tax compliance window in 2013