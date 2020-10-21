Bushiri to spend 2 more nights in custody

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri will spend two more nights in custody following their arrest yesterday for fraud and money laundering about K5 billion

The two appeared before Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday for bail application and hearing.

The State formally requested to postpone the case but also opposed the bail.

Bushiri’s lawyers opposed the State’s stance to the effect that they demonstrated their readiness by submitting bail applications affidavit.

The case will resume on Friday when the Magistrate will rule on the postponement and possibly the bail hearing.

Bushiri who leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering was also arrested together with his wife in 2019 for fraud and money laundering.

The two were on bail before their arrest and their case was recently adjourned to 2021.