Court, Police burn 300kgs of Cannabis

The police and the court in Mangochi have burnt 300kgs of Indian hemp which was confiscated from nine offenders in the district.

The exercise took place on Tuesday morning at Mpima Forest and was led by District Court Administrator Adamson Bwanali and Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda.

According to Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, the burning of the illicit drug was a directive from the court.

Daudi said that the largest quantity was seized from Mario Makweche aged 48 from Chimesya village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Makweche is serving a 30-month jail term starting from July 13, 2020 for being found with 150kgs of indian hemp without licence following a tip from members of public.

Daudi has since commended members of the public for their support in the fight against illicit drugs.