Two Zambians arrested at Nyika National Park

Two Zambians have been arrested after being found with weapons and a dead animal at Nyika National Park in Rumphi.

According to Police in the district, the two have been identified as Steven Kaonga and Petros Mweso.

They were found with illegal weapons that were used to poach animals.

The two were taken to Rumphi police for several charges including Illegal entry into protected area without permit, illegal entry into Malawi, illegal hunting, illegal killing of wild animal (common duiker – gwape) and Conveying weapon without permit (home made shot gun.

Steven Kaonga and Petros Mweso are both from T/A Muyombe in Zambia.