Malawi Covid-19: Ministers disregard face masks during 2nd Cabinet Meeting

…Health, Civic, Information ministers ignore the message they preach

…Usi leaves ‘bigger-than-his-face’ mask

Ministers who attended the cabinet meeting on Sunday ignored Coronavirus prevention measures set by the government.

The ministers and deputy ministers attended the second cabinet meeting of the Lazarus Chakwera presidency at Kamuzu Palace.

State House Malawi posted pictures of 25 ministers/ deputies arriving for the meeting at State House and most of them did not wear masks.

The only cabinet member pictured wearing a mask on arrival was Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe.

Minister of Tourism Michael Usi ditched his ‘larger than face’ mask which he wore at the first cabinet meeting.

Surprisingly, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda (in the first picture) and her deputy Chrissy Kalamula Kanyasho were some of the cabinet members flouting the Covid-19 prevention, containment and management rules.

Chiponda’s ministry on Sunday announced five new Coronavirus cases and advised people to reduce spread of the virus by wearing face masks.

According to the Ministry of Health, Malawi is still experiencing community transmissions hence it is important to regard everyone as a carrier of the virus and to follow Coronavirus prevention measures.

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,857 cases, 4,742 recoveries and 181 deaths.