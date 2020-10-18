Mutharika drums up support for Mwenifumbo

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika on Saturday urged people in Karonga Central to vote for UTM Party candidate Frank Mwenifumbo in the November 10 by-elections for continued development in the constituency.

Mutharika said this to a mammoth crowd that gathered at Lupembe primary school ground.

The former First Lady said the August House requires a person who is well acquainted with parliamentary proceedings so that he connects with development partners for development to flourish, saying Mwenifumbo has all the qualities and experience.

“Mwenifumbo has served you before as a Member of Parliament. Mwenifumbo has served you before as a cabinet minister. Therefore, he knows doors to knock for development. That is why we are urging you to vote for him on November 10 so that he continues from where he stopped,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika further said once Mwenifumbo is voted in office, he will bring good road network in the area, portable water and make sure that drugs are available in the area’s health facilities.

On his part, the party’s regional governor Moses Mlenga touted Mwenifumbo as an experienced and seasoned politician who has the passion of Karonga people at heart in terms of social amenities.

Taking her turn, UTM Party executive member Chinthu Phiri said the caliber of Mwenifumbo lies in his strength to articulate issues that are beneficial to electorates, saying he stood firm against the refugee camp in the area.

She said: “Mwenifumbo’s passion for his people cannot be over emphasized. He has the people at his heart owing to his strong stand against the Katili refugees’ camp. He vehemently said no to that. That is why we are imploring you to vote for him”.

Mwenifumbo described his candidature as a calling to serve his people through various developments to change the socio-economic face of Karonga Central and Karonga district as a whole, saying he has always committed his resources to developing the area even before becoming a Parliamentarian.

At the event, Mutharika who strongly spoke against use of money to induce voters, donated K200, 000 to group village headman Kayuni for what she said is for development.