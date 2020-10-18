Israeli businessman to support Malawi in fight against trafficking

Israeli businessperson Nir Gess has pledged to support Malawi in the fight against trafficking persons which is currently on rise in the country.

Gess, who is also Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malawi in the state of Israel, made the statement during signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Media Association Against Trafficking in Persons (MAATIP) and Timveni Child and Youth Media Organisation on Saturday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking with the media, Gess said that he believes that everyone deserves to have a good life, dream and live freely because no one deserves to be a slave.

He added that his country is ready to support MAATIP to end issues of trafficking in persons without a limit.

“Definitely I will support this initiative. We need to create centre of information so that we can share information with different in other countries. We should also take care of the victims after they are rescued by finding them a nice place to stay and find for them good jobs,” he said.

In his remarks, Executive Director Media Council of Malawi Moses Kaufa asked media practitioners to create awareness to the general public at large through programs, reports, research about trafficking in person to make people aware of the issue.

He also advised the journalists to abide by ethical standards in reporting trafficking in persons, to avoid re-victimization of victims of trafficking in persons and that they should emphasize on collaboration with different institutions to avoid misinforming people.

Timveni Executive Director Herbert Chidaya said being a media house which promote rights for children and young people, it is grateful for the opportunity.

On her part, MAATIP Board Chair, Memory Chisenga said that the organization has a big role in combating cases of trafficking in persons and commended Nir Gess for the timely response.

MAATIP aims at ending cases of trafficking in persons, support victims and working different organizations in fighting against trafficking in persons.