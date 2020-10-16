Two boys die, 8 others injured in Mangochi road accident

Two boys from the same family died while eight others sustained serious injuries after a motor vehicle they boarded failed to ascend a slope and overturned at Changali-Labana earth road in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi identified the boys as Chikondi Fashoni aged 10 and Mphatso Fashoni, 12, both from Labana village Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.

Daudi said the accident occurred on the evening of Wednesday and involved a Toyota Dyna 3 tonner registration number NS4041 driven by Ibrahim Simba, 40, from the direction of Changali heading Labana village with 10 minors as passengers.

She added that upon arrival at Labana village, the motor vehicle failed to ascend the slope as a result it started moving backwards. The driver lost control of the motor vehicle and swerved to the offside where it overturned.

“Following the impact Chikondi sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Mangochi district hospital while Mphatso sustained internal injuries and died while receiving treatment at the same hospital,” she explained.

The other minors aged between 5 and 16 sustained severe head injuries, multiple cut wounds and fractured legs.

Among the victims, 6 have been admitted at the same hospital while the rest were treated as outpatients.